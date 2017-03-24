WhiteHorse Finance Inc (whf) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on April 17th

WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:whf) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.
WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) opened at 13.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average is $11.96. The company has a market capitalization of $247.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.78. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $14.00.
WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.00. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 14.26%. Equities research analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post $1.46 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.38.
WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile
WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company is a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, small-cap companies located in the United States. The Company’s investment objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing small-cap companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) and have a term of 3 to 6 years.
Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.