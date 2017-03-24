Whirlpool Co. (WHR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $188.80.
WHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.
In other Whirlpool news, Chairman Jeff M. Fettig sold 120,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.16, for a total value of $21,745,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 54,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,905,737.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total transaction of $423,286.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,010.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,921 shares of company stock valued at $23,378,785. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,869,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at about $89,558,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 129.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,762,000 after buying an additional 369,047 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 32.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,064,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,567,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 92.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,738,000 after buying an additional 207,099 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) traded up 0.48% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.04. 172,867 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.91. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $145.91 and a 12 month high of $194.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.80.
Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.06. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post $15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.
About Whirlpool
Whirlpool Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of home appliances. The Company’s segments include North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Latin America, and Asia. In North America, the Company markets and distributes home appliances and small domestic appliances under a range of brand names.
