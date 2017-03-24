Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (WHLR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “” from Analysts

Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 0.00 () from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $2.23 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust an industry rank of 206 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts have recently commented on WHLR shares. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wunderlich started coverage on shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.25 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 price target (up from $2.00) on shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) opened at 1.70 on Tuesday. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $1.70. The firm’s market cap is $115.89 million. Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust are set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, April 3rd. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Monday, February 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, March 31st.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 15.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -110.53%.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a self-managed commercial real estate investment company. The Company was formed for acquiring, financing, developing, leasing, owning and managing strip centers, neighborhood centers, grocery-anchored centers, community centers and free-standing retail properties.

