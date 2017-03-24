Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Increases Stake in Express Scripts Holding Company (ESRX)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Express Scripts Holding Company were worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Express Scripts Holding Company by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Express Scripts Holding Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Express Scripts Holding Company by 0.6% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp raised its position in Express Scripts Holding Company by 6.4% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Express Scripts Holding Company by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) opened at 64.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.55. Express Scripts Holding Company has a 12 month low of $63.22 and a 12 month high of $80.02. The firm has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Express Scripts Holding Company had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm earned $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Express Scripts Holding Company will post $6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Increases Stake in Express Scripts Holding Company (ESRX)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/westwood-holdings-group-inc-increases-stake-in-express-scripts-holding-company-esrx.html.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Swann reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Express Scripts Holding Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Vetr raised Express Scripts Holding Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.36 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

In other Express Scripts Holding Company news, SVP Everett Neville sold 2,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $165,016.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,895.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Express Scripts Holding Company

Express Scripts, Inc is a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in North America, offering a range of services to its clients, which include health insurers, third-party administrators, employers, union-sponsored benefit plans, workers’ compensation plans and government health programs. It operates in two segments: PBM and Emerging Markets (EM).

Receive News & Ratings for Express Scripts Holding Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express Scripts Holding Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.