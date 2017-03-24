WestJet Airlines Ltd. (WJA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of WestJet Airlines Ltd. (TSE:WJA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$22.83.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Beacon Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WestJet Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. set a C$24.50 price target on shares of WestJet Airlines and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen and Company lifted their price target on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$26.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

WestJet Airlines (TSE:WJA) traded up 0.84% during trading on Friday, hitting $22.71. 115,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. WestJet Airlines has a 52-week low of $19.31 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 9.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th.

About WestJet Airlines

WestJet Airlines Ltd. is a Canada-based company, which provides airline service and travel packages. The Company operates WestJet Vacations, which provides air, hotel, car and excursion packages, and WestJet Encore, which is a regional airline that operates a fleet of turboprop aircraft in a network of destinations in Canada and the United States.

