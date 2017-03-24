Western Refining, Inc. (WNR) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group AG

Western Refining, Inc. (NYSE:WNR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Refining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.31.

Shares of Western Refining (NYSE:WNR) opened at 35.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.62 and its 200-day moving average is $33.43. Western Refining has a 12 month low of $18.14 and a 12 month high of $40.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Refining during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Western Refining by 16.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Western Refining by 36.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Refining by 20.2% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Western Refining during the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Western Refining Company Profile

Western Refining, Inc (Western) is a crude oil refiner and marketer of refined products. The Company operates through four segments: refining, Northern Tier Energy LP (NTI), Western Refining Logistics, LP (WNRL) and retail. Its refining segment owns and operates over two refineries in the Southwest that process crude oil and other feedstocks into gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel and asphalt.

