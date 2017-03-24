Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (WMC)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) traded up 0.20% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.91. 163,357 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average of $10.29. The company’s market capitalization is $415.42 million. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $11.18.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The business earned $26.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp will post $1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMC. Wunderlich downgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

In other news, insider Jennifer Murphy bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.67 per share, with a total value of $48,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on investing in, financing and managing a portfolio of real estate related securities, whole-loans and other financial assets. The Company’s portfolio consists of Agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) (including To-Be-Announced securities (TBAs)), Non-Agency RMBS, Agency and Non-Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and Whole-Loans.

