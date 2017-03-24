West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “West Pharmaceutical Services applies technologies to the process of bringing new drug therapies and healthcare products. West’s technologies include the design and manufacture of packaging components for pharmaceutical, healthcare and consumer products; research and development of drug delivery systems; contract manufacturing and packaging services; clinical services; and contract laboratory services and other services that support the manufacturing, filling and packaging of pharmaceutical, healthcare and consumer products. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a buy rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Friday, December 23rd.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) traded up 0.93% during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.32. 191,908 shares of the stock traded hands. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52-week low of $65.39 and a 52-week high of $88.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 0.94.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $382.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services will post $2.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,307,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,890,000 after buying an additional 9,016 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.7% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,359,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,306,000 after buying an additional 86,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth approximately $7,006,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc (West) is a manufacturer of components and systems for the packaging and delivery of injectable drugs, as well as delivery system components for the pharmaceutical, healthcare and consumer products industries. The Company’s segments include Pharmaceutical Packaging Systems segment (Packaging Systems) and the Pharmaceutical Delivery Systems segment (Delivery Systems).

