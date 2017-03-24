Werner J. Schweiger Sells 39,360 Shares of Eversource Energy (ES) Stock

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) VP Werner J. Schweiger sold 39,360 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,361,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) traded up 0.57% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,310,636 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.90. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $50.56 and a 52 week high of $60.44. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.32.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business earned $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post $3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.35%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/werner-j-schweiger-sells-39360-shares-of-eversource-energy-es-stock.html.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ES. Zacks Investment Research raised Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $217,140,000. Energy Income Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $100,497,000. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth $87,386,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth $63,940,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $41,576,000. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, formerly Northeast Utilities, is a utility holding company engaged in the energy delivery business. The Company operates through three segments: electric distribution, electric transmission and natural gas distribution. The Company’s electric distribution segment consists of the distribution businesses, which are engaged in the distribution of electricity to retail customers in Connecticut, eastern Massachusetts, New Hampshire and western Massachusetts, and the regulated electric generation businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.