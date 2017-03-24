Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Stake Reduced by Pacad Investment Ltd.

Pacad Investment Ltd. lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,043 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co makes up 1.4% of Pacad Investment Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pacad Investment Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $11,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trent Capital Management Inc. NC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Integrated Wealth Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 17.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Coconut Grove Bank raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 54.9% in the third quarter. Coconut Grove Bank now owns 2,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 10.5% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) opened at 55.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.77 and a 200-day moving average of $52.44. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $43.55 and a 1-year high of $59.99.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm earned $21.60 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post $4.20 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. Vetr raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.28 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Argus lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $53.78 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, FBR & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.21.

In related news, insider David M. Carroll sold 117,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $6,946,890.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a financial services company, which offers banking, insurance, trust and investments, mortgage banking, investment banking, retail banking, brokerage, and consumer and commercial finance. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

