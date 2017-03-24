Weir Group PLC (WEIR) Insider Christopher Morgan Sells 933 Shares of Stock

Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) insider Christopher Morgan sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,936 ($23.91), for a total transaction of £18,062.88 ($22,308.11).

Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) opened at 1863.00 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 4.05 billion. Weir Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 988.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 2,060.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,926.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,820.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 29 ($0.36) per share. This is a positive change from Weir Group PLC’s previous dividend of $15.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,140 ($26.43) price target on shares of Weir Group PLC in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays PLC boosted their price target on shares of Weir Group PLC from GBX 1,800 ($22.23) to GBX 1,900 ($23.47) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($27.17) price target on shares of Weir Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($26.55) price target on shares of Weir Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price target on shares of Weir Group PLC from GBX 1,976 ($24.40) to GBX 2,220 ($27.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Weir Group PLC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,772.94 ($21.90).

About Weir Group PLC

The Weir Group PLC is engaged in engineering businesses. The Company operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Power & Industrial. The Minerals segment is engaged in the provision of slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

