Weibo Corp (WB) Shares Bought by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 183.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Weibo Corp were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WB. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Weibo Corp by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,017,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,305,000 after buying an additional 79,178 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Weibo Corp by 40.8% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,137,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,029,000 after buying an additional 329,674 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Weibo Corp by 131.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,131,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,752,000 after buying an additional 642,691 shares during the last quarter. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Weibo Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,210,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Weibo Corp during the third quarter worth about $34,307,000. 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) opened at 49.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.67. The stock has a market cap of $4899.86 billion, a PE ratio of 102.40 and a beta of 2.66. Weibo Corp has a 52-week low of $17.73 and a 52-week high of $58.79.

Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $212.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.58 million. Weibo Corp had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Weibo Corp will post $1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Weibo Corp (WB) Shares Bought by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/weibo-corp-wb-shares-bought-by-ladenburg-thalmann-financial-services-inc.html.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WB shares. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price target on Weibo Corp to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Instinet started coverage on Weibo Corp in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. CLSA started coverage on Weibo Corp in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weibo Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Vetr raised Weibo Corp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Weibo Corp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.15.

Weibo Corp Company Profile

Weibo Corporation is a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company provides ways for people and organizations to publicly express themselves in real time, interact with others on a global platform and stay connected with the world. It operates in two segments: advertising and marketing services and other services.

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.