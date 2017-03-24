Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (WAYN)

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc (NASDAQ:WAYN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th.

Shares of Wayne Savings Bancshares (NASDAQ:WAYN) traded down 0.5481% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.0903. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average is $15.90. The company has a market capitalization of $49.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.1424 and a beta of 0.30. Wayne Savings Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $18.75.

Wayne Savings Bancshares Company Profile

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc is the unitary thrift holding company for Wayne Savings Community Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a community-oriented institution, which offers a range of consumer and business financial services. The Bank’s primary lending and deposit gathering area includes Wayne, Holmes, Ashland, Medina and Stark counties, where it operates over 10 offices.

