Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ahead of its Q2 earnings, Walgreens Boots is trading above the Zacks classified Retail-Drug Stores industry over the last three months on strong fundamental and inorganic expansion. While, the last-reported first-quarter fiscal 2017 revenue performance was below the mark, management is optimistic about registering strong growth in the second half of 2017 on new strategic pharmacy tie-ups. Several recent strategic programs including skin product launch and vaccination program are also expected to boost the company’s growth in near terms. Narrowed 2017 earnings outlook also buoys optimism. However, FTC –imposed regulatory issues delaying the completion of the long-awaited Rite Aid acquisition raises concern. Currency fluctuations and a competitive landscape are other major woes.”

WBA has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Leerink Swann set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank AG set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated an outperform rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.48.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) traded up 0.1929% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.1401. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,248 shares. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $75.74 and a 12 month high of $88.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.69 and a 200-day moving average of $83.04. The company has a market cap of $89.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.0006 and a beta of 1.20.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The company earned $28.50 billion during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post $5.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.

In related news, COO Ornella Barra bought 124,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.93 per share, with a total value of $10,035,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,690,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,798,892.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Janice M. Babiak bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.68 per share, with a total value of $48,408.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,408. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 80.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,954 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 142.5% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 874,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $70,492,000 after buying an additional 513,843 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 83,980 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after buying an additional 9,990 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% in the third quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 34,318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank N.A. Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank N.A. Trust Division now owns 2,908 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (Walgreens Boots Alliance) is a holding company. The Company is a global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Walgreens Boots Alliance operates through three divisions, including Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Company’s products are marketed under a number of brands, which include No7, the Botanics range, Almus (generic medicines), Boots Pharmaceuticals and Soap & Glory (bathing and beauty brand).

