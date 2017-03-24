Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Stake Maintained by Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust maintained its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,475,398 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up 1.5% of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust owned about 0.32% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $287,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Parasol Investment Management LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% in the third quarter. Parasol Investment Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.3% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,884 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.2% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) opened at 82.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $75.74 and a 12-month high of $88.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.20.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company earned $28.50 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post $5.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/walgreens-boots-alliance-inc-wba-stake-maintained-by-bill-melinda-gates-foundation-trust.html.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Leerink Swann set a $90.00 price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank AG set a $92.00 price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.48.

In other news, COO Ornella Barra bought 124,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.93 per share, for a total transaction of $10,035,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 1,690,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,798,892.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janice M. Babiak bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.68 per share, with a total value of $48,408.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,408. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (Walgreens Boots Alliance) is a holding company. The Company is a global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Walgreens Boots Alliance operates through three divisions, including Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Company’s products are marketed under a number of brands, which include No7, the Botanics range, Almus (generic medicines), Boots Pharmaceuticals and Soap & Glory (bathing and beauty brand).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.