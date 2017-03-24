Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Position Held by Deerfield Management Co.

Deerfield Management Co. maintained its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,957 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up approximately 1.2% of Deerfield Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Deerfield Management Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $29,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.4% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 180,254 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,532,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 104,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,413,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 68.8% in the third quarter. DG Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,260 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 24.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 122,952 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,912,000 after buying an additional 23,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 3,625,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $292,257,000 after buying an additional 213,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) opened at 82.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $75.74 and a 12-month high of $88.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.04.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company earned $28.50 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post $5.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WBA. Deutsche Bank AG set a $92.00 price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Leerink Swann set a $90.00 price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.48.

In other news, COO Ornella Barra acquired 124,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.93 per share, with a total value of $10,035,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 1,690,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,798,892.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janice M. Babiak acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,408.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,408. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (Walgreens Boots Alliance) is a holding company. The Company is a global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Walgreens Boots Alliance operates through three divisions, including Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Company’s products are marketed under a number of brands, which include No7, the Botanics range, Almus (generic medicines), Boots Pharmaceuticals and Soap & Glory (bathing and beauty brand).

