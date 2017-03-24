W Leslie Duffy Sells 20,000 Shares of Lydall, Inc. (LDL) Stock

Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) Director W Leslie Duffy sold 20,000 shares of Lydall stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $1,075,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,273,876.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) opened at 51.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.26. Lydall, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $64.85. The stock has a market cap of $892.72 million, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The firm earned $144.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.22 million. Lydall had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lydall, Inc. will post $2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lydall from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc designs and manufactures specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications. The Company’s segments are Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, Thermal/Acoustical Metals and Thermal/Acoustical Fibers.

