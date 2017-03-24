Volkswagen AG (VOW3) Given a €163.00 Price Target by HSBC Holdings plc Analysts

Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €163.00 ($175.27) price target by research analysts at HSBC Holdings plc in a report released on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VOW3. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €153.00 ($164.52) target price on Volkswagen AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €98.00 ($105.38) target price on Volkswagen AG and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Volkswagen AG in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €160.00 ($172.04) target price on Volkswagen AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($134.41) target price on Volkswagen AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €145.08 ($156.00).

Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) opened at 135.835 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of €68.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.238. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €142.08 and its 200 day moving average price is €131.59. Volkswagen AG has a 1-year low of €101.34 and a 1-year high of €156.32.

About Volkswagen AG

Volkswagen AG is a Germany-based automobile manufacturer. It operates through two segments: Automotive and Financial Services. The Automotive segment comprises the development of vehicles and engines, the production and sale of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, trucks, buses and motorcycles, as well as spare parts, diesel engines, turbo-machinery, special gear units, propulsion components and testing systems.

