Vivendi SA (VIVHY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Vivendi SA in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays PLC lowered shares of Vivendi SA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vivendi SA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vivendi SA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Shares of Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) opened at 18.455 on Tuesday. Vivendi SA has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.327 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.07 and a 200-day moving average of $19.16.

Vivendi SA Company Profile

Vivendi SA is engaged in media and content businesses. The Company’s segments include Universal Music Group (UMG), Canal+ Group, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives and Corporate. Its UMG segment is engaged in the sale of recorded music (physical and digital media), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

