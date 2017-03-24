Vitamin Shoppe’s (VSI) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Goldman Sachs Group Inc reissued their sell rating on shares of Vitamin Shoppe Inc (NYSE:VSI) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $22.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VSI. Zacks Investment Research raised Vitamin Shoppe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vitamin Shoppe from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.11.

Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) traded down 0.26% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.25. The company had a trading volume of 92,125 shares. Vitamin Shoppe has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $32.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $443.73 million, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.59.

Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business earned $304.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.79 million. Vitamin Shoppe had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vitamin Shoppe will post $2.04 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Vitamin Shoppe’s (VSI) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group Inc” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/vitamin-shoppes-vsi-sell-rating-reaffirmed-at-goldman-sachs-group-inc.html.

In other Vitamin Shoppe news, Director Richard L. Markee sold 100,000 shares of Vitamin Shoppe stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $2,224,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director B. Michael Becker sold 2,729 shares of Vitamin Shoppe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $52,969.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,279 shares in the company, valued at $44,235.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,161 shares of company stock worth $2,398,429. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Vitamin Shoppe during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,586,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vitamin Shoppe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,444,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vitamin Shoppe by 20,677.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 228,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after buying an additional 227,457 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Vitamin Shoppe by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,687,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,320,000 after buying an additional 113,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vitamin Shoppe by 370.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 128,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 101,442 shares during the last quarter.

About Vitamin Shoppe

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc (VSI) is a multi-channel specialty retailer and contract manufacturer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products. The Company operates through three segments: retail, which includes Vitamin Shoppe, Super Supplements and Vitapath retail store formats; direct, which sells its products directly to consumers through the Internet, primarily at www.vitaminshoppe.com, and manufacturing, which provides custom manufacturing and private labeling of vitamin, mineral and supplement (VMS) products.

Receive News & Ratings for Vitamin Shoppe Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitamin Shoppe Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.