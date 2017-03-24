Visa Inc (V) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 441.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,594,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,115,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of Visa worth $202,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,745,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Visa by 719.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,445,162 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $268,897,000 after buying an additional 3,024,860 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Visa by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,748,981 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,456,063,000 after buying an additional 2,111,820 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,670,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 1,811.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,041,280 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $159,260,000 after buying an additional 1,934,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) opened at 88.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.83. The company has a market cap of $206.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $73.25 and a 12 month high of $92.05.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit-card processor reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 38.30%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post $3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Vetr downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.18 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.12 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.31.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 125,372 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $10,749,395.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 365,769 shares in the company, valued at $31,361,034.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 11,139 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $957,397.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,220.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc (Visa) is a payments technology company that connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners and government entities to electronic payments. The Company operates through payment services segment. The Company enables global commerce through the transfer of value and information among the participants.

