Visa Inc (V) Position Lowered by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,052 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Lombard Odier Transatlantic Limited Partnership increased its position in Visa by 57.5% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Transatlantic Limited Partnership now owns 1,260 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Visa by 3.8% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Visa by 20.3% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) opened at 88.86 on Friday. Visa Inc has a one year low of $73.25 and a one year high of $92.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.83.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit-card processor reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post $3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Several research firms recently commented on V. Bank of America Corp raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wedbush raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Vetr downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.68 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.31.

In other news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 11,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $957,397.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,390 shares in the company, valued at $549,220.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 125,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $10,749,395.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 365,769 shares in the company, valued at $31,361,034.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc (Visa) is a payments technology company that connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners and government entities to electronic payments. The Company operates through payment services segment. The Company enables global commerce through the transfer of value and information among the participants.

