Virgin Money Holdings PLC’s (VM) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at BNP Paribas

Virgin Money Holdings PLC (LON:VM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at BNP Paribas in a note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a GBX 400 ($4.94) price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VM. Credit Suisse Group AG upped their price objective on shares of Virgin Money Holdings PLC from GBX 335 ($4.14) to GBX 345 ($4.26) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Investec upped their price objective on shares of Virgin Money Holdings PLC from GBX 375 ($4.63) to GBX 385 ($4.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.71) price objective on shares of Virgin Money Holdings PLC in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Money Holdings PLC in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 415 ($5.13) price objective for the company. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd downgraded shares of Virgin Money Holdings PLC to an “add” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 370 ($4.57) to GBX 380 ($4.69) in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 383.23 ($4.73).

Shares of Virgin Money Holdings PLC (LON:VM) opened at 323.60 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1.43 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 332.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 318.17. Virgin Money Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 196.10 and a 52-week high of GBX 379.60.

In other news, insider Jayne-Anne Gadhia sold 47,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 331 ($4.09), for a total transaction of £158,787.32 ($196,106.36).

About Virgin Money Holdings PLC

Virgin Money Holdings (UK) plc is a United Kingdom-based retail-only bank. The Company is focused on providing residential mortgages, savings and credit cards. The Company also offers a range of investment and insurance products. Its segments include Mortgages and savings; Credit cards; Current accounts, insurance and investments, and Central functions.

