Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 3,296 LogMeIn Inc (LOGM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOGM. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of LogMeIn by 7.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of LogMeIn by 0.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of LogMeIn by 27.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 298,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,007,000 after buying an additional 63,432 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LogMeIn by 138.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 78,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after buying an additional 45,849 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of LogMeIn by 1.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

Shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) opened at 95.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 951.00 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.71 and its 200-day moving average is $97.25. LogMeIn Inc has a 1-year low of $47.36 and a 1-year high of $110.10.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The business earned $88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.37 million. LogMeIn had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that LogMeIn Inc will post $3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOGM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet cut shares of LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of LogMeIn in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of LogMeIn in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays PLC increased their price objective on shares of LogMeIn from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.11.

In other LogMeIn news, Director Steven J. Benson purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $39,356.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,631.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Raymond Wagner sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $844,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,701.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,471 shares of company stock valued at $8,421,117 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based service offerings, which helps people and businesses to connect to their workplace, colleagues and customers. The Company’s product line includes AppGuru, BoldChat, Cubby, join.me, LastPass, LogMeIn Pro, LogMeIn Central, LogMeIn Rescue, LogMeIn Rescue+Mobile, LogMeIn Backup, LogMeIn for iOS, LogMeIn Hamachi, MeldiumTM, Xively, GoToMeeting, GoToWebinar, GoToTraining, Openvoice, Grasshopper, GoToAssist, GoToAssist SeeIt, GoToMyPC and RemotelyAnywhere.

