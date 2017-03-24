Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 1,172 Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $659,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. now owns 359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 10.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) opened at 275.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $283.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.81. The firm has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.72. Biogen Inc has a 52 week low of $223.02 and a 52 week high of $333.65.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The biotechnology company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.08. The business earned $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 32.34% and a return on equity of 38.48%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post $20.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIIB. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday. Vetr raised Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $310.17 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Leerink Swann cut Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $369.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.74.

In other Biogen news, VP Paul J. Clancy sold 9,891 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.55, for a total transaction of $2,883,721.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,036,542.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $285.39 per share, with a total value of $380,424.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to people living with serious neurological, rare and autoimmune diseases. The Company markets products, including TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS), FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis and SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

