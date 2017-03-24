Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $326,000 Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 10.4% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 534,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,528,000 after buying an additional 50,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) opened at 154.21 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.33 and a 52 week high of $175.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.79 and a 200 day moving average of $155.98. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.78 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post $3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $210.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.83.

In other news, Chairman John M. Yeaman sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $744,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 319,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,578,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total transaction of $3,231,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,485,532.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 510,249 shares of company stock worth $79,409,100. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of information management solutions and services for the public sector, with a focus on local governments. The Company provides professional information technology (IT) services to its clients, including software and hardware installation, data conversion, training and product modifications.

