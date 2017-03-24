Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.05% of Viavi Solutions worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 17.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 773,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after buying an additional 116,100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the third quarter worth about $411,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 2.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 308,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 33.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 295,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) opened at 10.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.51. Viavi Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $206.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc will post $0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIAV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.75 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

In other news, VP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $113,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,195.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 10,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $112,632.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,591.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,768 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,678 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc (Viavi) is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises and their ecosystems. The Company also offers thin film optical coatings, providing light management solutions to anti-counterfeiting, consumer and industrial, government and healthcare and other markets.

