Vetr Inc. Upgrades Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) to “Buy”

Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $109.90 target price on the stock. Vetr‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PRU. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Sunday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.16.
Shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) opened at 105.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.74 and its 200 day moving average is $98.16. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $66.51 and a 12 month high of $114.55.
Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.14. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 7.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post $10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 28.90%.
In related news, insider Barbara Koster sold 33,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.87, for a total value of $3,808,572.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,106,803.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Harris sold 6,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total transaction of $674,135.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,936.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,235,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,741,000 after buying an additional 1,966,517 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,835,418,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at about $425,473,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,168,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,015,000 after buying an additional 234,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 51.2% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,071,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,100,000 after buying an additional 701,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.
About Prudential Financial
Prudential Financial, Inc is a financial services company. The Company, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, provides a range of financial products and services, including life insurance, annuities and investment management. The Company’s divisions include U.S. Retirement Solutions and Investment Management Division; U.S.
