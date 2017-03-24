Vetr Inc. Downgrades Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SWIR) to Buy

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) was downgraded by equities researchers at Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday. They currently have a $33.45 price target on the stock. Vetr‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless to $21.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.93.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) traded up 5.62% during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.05. 999,932 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $946.70 million, a PE ratio of 62.60 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.90. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $30.60.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm earned $163 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless will post $0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. 22.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc offers second generation (2G), third generation (3G) and fourth generation (4G) cellular embedded wireless modules and gateways. The Company offers products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and enterprises. It operates through three segments: OEM Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services.

