Vetr Inc. Downgrades Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY) to Buy

Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $10.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Vetr‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $9.00 target price on shares of Array Biopharma and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen and Company reduced their target price on shares of Array Biopharma to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $13.00 target price on shares of Array Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Array Biopharma from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Array Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.15.

Shares of Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) opened at 9.22 on Wednesday. Array Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The company’s market capitalization is $1.56 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average is $8.34.

Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Array Biopharma will post ($0.71) earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARRY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Array Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Array Biopharma by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 225,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 90,922 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Array Biopharma by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,793,000 after buying an additional 14,119 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Array Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $1,152,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Array Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $2,357,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Array Biopharma Company Profile

Array BioPharma Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted small molecule drugs to treat patients afflicted with cancer. The Company’s programs include approximately three cancer drugs, binimetinib, encorafenib and selumetinib (partnered with AstraZeneca, PLC).

