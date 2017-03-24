Vetr Inc. Downgrades American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) to Buy

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) was downgraded by equities researchers at Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $43.00 target price on the airline’s stock. Vetr‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of American Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Cowen and Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.38.

Shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) opened at 41.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.40. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $50.64.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The firm earned $9.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 86.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post $4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.37%.

In related news, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 8,000 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $361,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,181.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maya Leibman sold 9,455 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $442,399.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,761,712.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,290 shares of company stock valued at $6,478,013 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elkhorn Investments LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $768,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $98,140,000. Appaloosa LP acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $60,387,000. Numeric Investors LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $934,000. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc is a holding company. The Company’s primary business activity is the operation of a network air carrier, providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Company operates through American segment, which provides air transportation for passengers and cargo.

