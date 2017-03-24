VeriFone Systems Inc (PAY) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Imperial Capital

VeriFone Systems Inc (NYSE:PAY) had its price objective raised by Imperial Capital from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VeriFone Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on VeriFone Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a market perform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of VeriFone Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Vetr cut VeriFone Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.86 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, BTIG Research cut VeriFone Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of VeriFone Systems (NYSE:PAY) traded down 0.453% during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.685. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,922 shares. VeriFone Systems has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.52 and its 200-day moving average is $17.56. The stock’s market cap is $2.09 billion.

VeriFone Systems (NYSE:PAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company earned $457 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.37 million. VeriFone Systems had a positive return on equity of 16.78% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that VeriFone Systems will post $1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAY. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in VeriFone Systems by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,973,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,547,000 after buying an additional 161,120 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in VeriFone Systems by 5,361.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 3,307,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,058,000 after buying an additional 3,246,837 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VeriFone Systems by 332.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,997,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,183,000 after buying an additional 2,304,519 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in VeriFone Systems during the fourth quarter worth $51,169,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in VeriFone Systems by 122.9% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,197,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,588,000 after buying an additional 1,211,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

About VeriFone Systems

VeriFone Systems, Inc offers payments and commerce solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, marketing and supplying a range of payment solutions and complementary services. It provides solutions and services for the retail point-of-sale (POS) that enable various forms of commerce.

