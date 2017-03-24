Vereit Inc (ver) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on April 17th

Vereit Inc (NYSE:ver) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Monday, April 17th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This is an increase from Vereit’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) traded up 0.176% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.555. 463,164 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.95. The company’s market cap is $8.33 billion. Vereit has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $11.09.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.18. The business earned $351.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.69 million. Vereit had a negative return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 18.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vereit will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $10.00 price target on Vereit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. JMP Securities raised Vereit from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vereit from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America Corp cut Vereit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.89.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc is a full-service real estate operating company. The Company operates through two business segments: real estate investment (REI) segment and investment management segment, Cole Capital. As of December 31, 2016, through its REI segment, the Company owned and managed a portfolio of 4,142 retail, restaurant, office and industrial real estate properties with an aggregate of 93.3 million square feet, which are located in 49 states, Puerto Rico and Canada.

