Vereit Inc (ver) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Vereit Inc (NYSE:ver) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Monday, April 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This is an increase from Vereit’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Shares of Vereit (NYSE:VER) traded up 1.30% on Friday, reaching $8.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,853,762 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $8.32 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.95. Vereit has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $11.09.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $351.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.69 million. Vereit had a negative return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 18.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vereit will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $10.00 target price on Vereit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vereit from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JMP Securities upgraded Vereit from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America Corp lowered Vereit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.89.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc is a full-service real estate operating company. The Company operates through two business segments: real estate investment (REI) segment and investment management segment, Cole Capital. As of December 31, 2016, through its REI segment, the Company owned and managed a portfolio of 4,142 retail, restaurant, office and industrial real estate properties with an aggregate of 93.3 million square feet, which are located in 49 states, Puerto Rico and Canada.

