Venture Life Group PLC (VLG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.04

Venture Life Group PLC (LON:VLG) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Venture Life Group PLC (LON:VLG) opened at 66.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 58.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 54.92. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 24.46 million. Venture Life Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 40.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 71.40.

Separately, Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 128 ($1.58) target price on shares of Venture Life Group PLC in a research note on Thursday.

Venture Life Group PLC Company Profile

Venture Life Group plc is an international consumer self-care company. The Company focuses on developing, manufacturing and commercializing products for the ageing population. Its segments include Brands, which includes sales of branded healthcare and cosmetics products direct to retailers and under distribution agreements, and Manufacturing, which includes sales of products and services under contract development and manufacturing agreements.

