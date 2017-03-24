Panmure Gordon restated their buy rating on shares of Venture Life Group PLC (LON:VLG) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 128 ($1.58) price target on the stock.

Shares of Venture Life Group PLC (LON:VLG) traded up 2.15% on Thursday, reaching GBX 66.40. The company had a trading volume of 20,000 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 58.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 54.92. Venture Life Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 40.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 71.40. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 24.46 million.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Venture Life Group PLC (VLG) Given Buy Rating at Panmure Gordon” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/venture-life-group-plc-vlg-given-buy-rating-at-panmure-gordon.html.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a GBX 0.04 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

About Venture Life Group PLC

Venture Life Group plc is an international consumer self-care company. The Company focuses on developing, manufacturing and commercializing products for the ageing population. Its segments include Brands, which includes sales of branded healthcare and cosmetics products direct to retailers and under distribution agreements, and Manufacturing, which includes sales of products and services under contract development and manufacturing agreements.

Receive News & Ratings for Venture Life Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venture Life Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.