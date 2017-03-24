Ventas, Inc. to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (VTR)

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Ventas in a research report issued on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks analyst E. Fleming forecasts that the firm will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Ventas’ Q2 2017 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Group LLC lowered Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.22.

Shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR) opened at 63.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 0.08. Ventas has a 12 month low of $56.20 and a 12 month high of $76.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.80.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Ventas had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company earned $875.70 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 364.1% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 360,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,518,000 after buying an additional 282,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 5,192,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,760,000 after buying an additional 288,078 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.4% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 997,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,434,000 after buying an additional 14,060 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 266.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,324,000 after buying an additional 189,802 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 5.4% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 103,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,283,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with its properties located throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments: triple-net leased properties, senior living operations and office operations. Under its triple-net leased properties segment, the Company invests in and owns seniors housing and healthcare properties throughout the United States and the United Kingdom and leases those properties to healthcare operating companies under triple-net or absolute-net leases that obligate the tenants to pay all property-related expenses.

