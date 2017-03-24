Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) Major Shareholder Iv L.P. Evergreen Sells 577 Shares of Stock

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) major shareholder Iv L.P. Evergreen sold 577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $16,796.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,817,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,020,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Iv L.P. Evergreen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 15th, Iv L.P. Evergreen sold 36,349 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $999,960.99.

On Tuesday, January 24th, Iv L.P. Evergreen sold 5,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $150,500.00.

On Friday, January 20th, Iv L.P. Evergreen sold 45,296 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $1,328,078.72.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Iv L.P. Evergreen sold 99,146 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $2,895,063.20.

On Friday, January 13th, Iv L.P. Evergreen sold 20,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $572,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Iv L.P. Evergreen sold 5,177 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $144,956.00.

Shares of Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) traded up 0.81% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.95. 424,824 shares of the stock traded hands. Varonis Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $32.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.37 and its 200 day moving average is $28.66. The firm’s market capitalization is $830.73 million.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $54.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems Inc will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,831,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,431,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,935,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 228.1% in the third quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 285,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after buying an additional 198,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 378,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,154,000 after buying an additional 146,876 shares during the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.45.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides a solutions that protect data from insider threats and cyberattacks. The Company’s products include DatAdvantage, DataPrivilege, Interface Data Unit Classification Framework, Data Transport Engine, DatAnywhere and DatAnswers. Its platform allows enterprises to analyze, secure, manage and migrate volumes of unstructured data.

