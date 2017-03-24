Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF (VEA) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSE:VEA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th.

Shares of Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSE:VEA) traded up 0.26% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.20. 11,121,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.55 and its 200-day moving average is $37.29. Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $33.01 and a 52-week high of $39.64.

