Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.363 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) traded up 0.07% during trading on Friday, reaching $134.19. 426,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.25. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $101.46 and a 12 month high of $136.67.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

