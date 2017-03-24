Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (VRX) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE:VRX) (TSE:VRX) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $21.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Group LLC reduced their target price on Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.47.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl (NYSE:VRX) traded down 0.55% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.80. 4,670,972 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.84. Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The company’s market cap is $3.76 billion.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl (NYSE:VRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm earned $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl had a positive return on equity of 43.81% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl will post $3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Schutter Richard U. De bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,190 shares in the company, valued at $272,052. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Herendeen bought 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.72 per share, with a total value of $257,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 174,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,034,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,825,280. Insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl during the fourth quarter worth about $39,286,000. WFG Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl by 302.5% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 16,432 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl during the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl during the fourth quarter worth about $8,495,000. 64.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Company Profile

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The Company is engaged in developing and marketing a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, and medical devices (contact lenses, intraocular lenses, ophthalmic surgical equipment, and aesthetics devices).

