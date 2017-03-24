Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-three analysts that are covering the firm. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.95.

Several research firms have recently commented on URBN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Saturday, November 26th. Mizuho lowered shares of Urban Outfitters to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. KeyCorp raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) traded down 0.96% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.78. 1,531,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $22.06 and a one year high of $40.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.91.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post $1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robecosam AG increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 25.0% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 5,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $220,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc is a lifestyle specialty retail company. The Company operates through two segments: Retail and Wholesale. The Company’s Retail segment consists of its Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People, Terrain and Bhldn brands, whose merchandise is sold to its customers through retail stores, Websites, mobile applications, catalogs and customer contact centers.

