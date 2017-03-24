Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 29th

Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) opened at 25.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.49. The company’s market capitalization is $4.00 billion. Uniti Group has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $32.73.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $206.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.88 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Uniti Group will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNIT. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Uniti Group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on Uniti Group in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Uniti Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group Inc, formerly Communications Sales & Leasing, Inc, is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through three segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure and Consumer CLEC. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and construction of infrastructure in the communications industry.

