UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Position Boosted by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 947 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 88.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 11,883 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,862 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 18,751 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) opened at 165.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.55. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $124.53 and a 12-month high of $172.14. The company has a market cap of $157.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $47.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post $9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.47%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Leerink Swann boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.10.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Michele J. Hooper sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $2,563,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,141,957.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.68, for a total value of $813,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,264,607.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,310 shares of company stock worth $5,855,416. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a health and well-being company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. It conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.

