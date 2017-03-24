United Technologies Co. (UTX) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $13,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. Ronna Sue Cohen raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. AT Bancorp raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. AT Bancorp now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) opened at 111.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.92 and a 200 day moving average of $107.42. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $96.89 and a 52-week high of $114.44.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. United Technologies had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The company earned $14.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post $6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vetr lowered shares of United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.78 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Cowen and Company upped their price objective on shares of United Technologies to $127.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.96 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.46.

In other news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,022 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $114,729.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 2,991 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $335,051.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,408,544.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,982,862. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

