United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Shares Sold by Foresters Investment Management Company Inc.

Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $183,368,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $149,468,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,782.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,252,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,601,000 after buying an additional 1,185,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,520,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,589,000 after buying an additional 1,107,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $116,656,000. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) opened at 105.65 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.05 and a 12-month high of $120.44. The company has a market capitalization of $91.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.69 and a 200 day moving average of $110.86.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.06. The company earned $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.01 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.90% and a net margin of 5.63%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post $5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 80.62%.

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America Corp lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays PLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.47.

In related news, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total value of $471,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) is a package delivery company. The Company is a provider of global supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package operations, International Package operations, and Supply Chain & Freight operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company delivered packages in over 220 countries and territories.

