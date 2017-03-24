United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Position Maintained by Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust continued to hold its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,525,329 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 2.7% of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust owned 0.52% of United Parcel Service worth $518,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.8% in the third quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Lombard Odier & Cie Canada Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.6% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 53.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) opened at 105.65 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.05 and a 52-week high of $120.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.69 and a 200 day moving average of $110.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.91.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.06. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.90% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business earned $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post $5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 80.62%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UPS. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target (down previously from $124.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays PLC dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.47.

In related news, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total value of $471,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) is a package delivery company. The Company is a provider of global supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package operations, International Package operations, and Supply Chain & Freight operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company delivered packages in over 220 countries and territories.

