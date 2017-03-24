United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) Stake Boosted by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 663,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,541 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in United Microelectronics Corp were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in United Microelectronics Corp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,359,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,514,000 after buying an additional 259,015 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in United Microelectronics Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,048,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in United Microelectronics Corp by 34.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,266,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after buying an additional 838,886 shares in the last quarter. Analytic Investors LLC raised its position in United Microelectronics Corp by 3.1% in the third quarter. Analytic Investors LLC now owns 618,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics Corp during the third quarter valued at about $283,000. 5.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) opened at 1.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.71. United Microelectronics Corp has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/united-microelectronics-corp-umc-stake-boosted-by-two-sigma-investments-lp.html.

About United Microelectronics Corp

United Microelectronics Corporation is a global semiconductor foundry that provides technology and manufacturing for applications spanning various sectors of the integrated circuit (IC) industry. The Company operates through two segments: wafer fabrication and new business. The primary operating activity of the Company’s wafer fabrication segment is the manufacture of chips to the design specifications of its customers by using its own processes and techniques.

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.