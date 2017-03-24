Unilever (UN) Upgraded at Barclays PLC

Unilever (NYSE:UN) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Unilever from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of Unilever (NYSE:UN) opened at 50.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.16. The firm has a market cap of $142.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.85. Unilever has a 1-year low of $38.41 and a 1-year high of $50.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.292 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,344,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York GFN purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,716,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,647,000 after buying an additional 120,860 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 216,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after buying an additional 60,197 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. is a fast moving consumer goods company. The Company operates through four segments: Personal Care, Foods, Home Care and Refreshment. Its Personal Care segment includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products. Its Foods segment includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads.

