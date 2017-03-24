Unilever plc (ULVR) Upgraded to Overweight by Barclays PLC

Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a GBX 4,360 ($53.85) price objective on the stock. Barclays PLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ULVR. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($45.70) price target on shares of Unilever plc in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Beaufort Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($46.93) price target on shares of Unilever plc in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lifted their price target on Unilever plc from GBX 3,035 ($37.48) to GBX 3,050 ($37.67) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever plc in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($39.52) price target on shares of Unilever plc in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unilever plc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,897.17 ($48.13).

Shares of Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) opened at 4016.00 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 114.04 billion. Unilever plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3,019.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 4,088.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,703.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,456.76.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 27.68 ($0.34) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 0.87%.

About Unilever plc

Unilever PLC is a supplier of food, home and personal care products. The Company’s portfolio ranges from nutritionally balanced foods to indulgent ice creams, soaps, shampoos and household care products. The Company operates through four segments: Personal Care, Foods, Home Care and Refreshment. The Personal Care segment includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products.

